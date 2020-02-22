EventChain (EVC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,756.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $82,703.00 and approximately $4,756.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

