EverGreenCoin Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $288,681.00 and $47.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.01081653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00052109 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00215732 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004714 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,207,475 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

