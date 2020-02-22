Everus Market Cap Reaches $52.72 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 263.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $10.39 and $5.60. Everus has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and $2,351.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everus has traded up 288.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00492501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.06641640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00059204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,432 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

