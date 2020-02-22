EVOS Market Cap Hits $7,193.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, EVOS has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market cap of $7,193.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015603 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00217743 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000686 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EVOS

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.