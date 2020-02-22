Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.10% of Exagen worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

XGN opened at $17.82 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

