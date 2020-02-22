ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $593.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $310,037.00 and approximately $593.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

