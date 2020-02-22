EXMO Coin Market Cap Reaches $3.52 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $51,223.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,835,940,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,561,655 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.