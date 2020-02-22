EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $1.38 on Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $8.73 million and $99,795.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00014071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00491979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.00 or 0.06472202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00061906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027698 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010122 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

