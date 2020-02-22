Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Expanse has a total market cap of $778,386.00 and $4,549.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

