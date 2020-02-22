Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $120.12. 2,053,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

