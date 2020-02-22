Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $210.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,785 shares of company stock worth $15,030,985 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

