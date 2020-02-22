Factom (FCT) Hits Market Cap of $26.11 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Factom has a market cap of $26.11 million and $1.24 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00030348 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,873,639 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

