FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $704,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.59. 348,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,570. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $227.25 and a 1 year high of $310.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

