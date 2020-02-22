FansTime Trading Down 19.4% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $718,001.00 and approximately $78,852.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinMex and HADAX. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.