Fantasy Sports Trading Down 42.6% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $6,216.00 and $9.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00480992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.31 or 0.06619093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00060645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027614 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005121 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

