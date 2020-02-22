Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $16.71 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Fantom has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.02912687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00142909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

