Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittrex and QBTC. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,641,560 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.