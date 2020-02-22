Feathercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $2,801.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,559,880 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, QBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

