Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.31. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $149.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

