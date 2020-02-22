Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. iShares US Telecommunications ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

