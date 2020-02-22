Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,465,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $120.03 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

