Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $22.14 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.04 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

