Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.