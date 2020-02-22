Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 991,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 471,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 107,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

