Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases Shares of 19,217 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $137.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $119.45 and a one year high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

