FIBOS (FO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $176,444.00

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $176,444.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIBOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,064,900,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,721,928 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.