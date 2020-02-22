FIL Ltd Has $115.65 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,401,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388,892 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.87% of Valvoline worth $115,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valvoline by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 23,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.