FIL Ltd Sells 313,465 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313,465 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.32% of Travelers Companies worth $113,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $128.29 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.