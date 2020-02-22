Financial Contrast: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.58% 0.75% Carver Bancorp -19.67% -103.47% -0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BCB Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.64 $21.03 million $1.20 10.65 Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.33 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.