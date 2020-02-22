Financial Survey: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 2.13 $1.36 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -2.63

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

