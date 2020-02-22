FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.08. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

