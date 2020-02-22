First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.31% of First Bancorp worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.