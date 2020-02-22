FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in FirstCash by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS remained flat at $$85.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

