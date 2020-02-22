FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 426,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,832,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,383 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,664,000 after purchasing an additional 88,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,470. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

