Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.49. 3,421,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

