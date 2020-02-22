Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,927,120. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

