Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have commented on FPRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX stock remained flat at $$5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 393,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,782. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $195.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $125,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,890 shares in the company, valued at $207,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 237,933 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.