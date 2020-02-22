Flash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Flash has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

