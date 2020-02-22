FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172,160 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.52% of FleetCor Technologies worth $629,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLT opened at $308.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

