FLO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,590.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $16,590.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048903 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

