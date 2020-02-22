Flowchain Trading Down 18.1% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00026827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $160,008.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00481170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.35 or 0.06603906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00058555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.