Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,971,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,931,014 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.27% of D. R. Horton worth $631,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

DHI opened at $61.88 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $4,066,684. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

