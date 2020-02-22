FOAM (FOAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,718.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, FOAM has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market cap of $6.77 million and $11,718.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,294 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

