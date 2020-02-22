Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $13.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 215,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.