Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,050.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,317,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

