FREE Coin (FREE) Price Down 4.8% This Week

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $966,956.00 and approximately $10,007.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.