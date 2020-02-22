Friendz (FDZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,750.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $69,750.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,973,086 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

