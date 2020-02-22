FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $258.64 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 6% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00027670 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $258.64 million and $1.95 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00480909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.06636070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00060695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,466,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,593,962 tokens.

FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

