FujiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a market cap of $248,947.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.02713185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.03864753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00819133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00098857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00628654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,569,918,934 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.