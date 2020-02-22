FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.94 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. FunFair has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and $343,063.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Over the last week, FunFair has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Binance, ABCC, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, C2CX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

